Get creative and build a birdhouse with the kids

(Mass Appeal) – We are kicking off the show with a really fun craft project that’s perfect to do along with your kids! Brent Anderson, owner of Funstruction, is here to show how you can build a birdhouse!

Each birdhouse was made using mostly common pine boards. The hole diameter used for each birdhouse is 1.25″. Doing a quick google search for birdhouse hole size and placement, along with mounting height will show you which combination will help attract certain birds.

Traditional:

All pieces cut from the same 1×6 common pine board

-Front/sides/roof: 8″ long (4 pieces)

-Back: 11″ long (1 piece)

-Floor: 4″ long (1 piece)

Modern:

Front and back: 5.5″ wide x 8″ at the top corner (the angle was cut at 31.6 degrees on a miter saw)

-Roof pieces: top; 5.5″ wide x 8″ long, end cut at 30-degree angle

bottom; 5.5″ wide x 6″ long, top cut at a 28.5-degree angle

-Side: 3″ wide x 8″ tall, top cut at 31.6 degrees

-Floor: 3″ wide x 4.75″ long

Crafty:

-Front and back of the house: 4.5″ wide x 10″ tall at the point. Angles cut at 45 degrees

-Sides of the house: 3″ wide x 7.75″ tall

-Roof: 5.5″ wide, 1 side is 4″ long, other side is 4.75″ long

-Chimney: 1.5″ wide, cut at 45-degree angle, 3″ to the long side

-Door: 1.5″ wide x 4.25″ wide

-Door frame pieces: sides; 3/8″ wide x 4.25″ tall top; 3.75″ long

-Lean-to roof: 4.5″ wide x 3.75″ long, edge that connects to house cut at 30-degree angle

-Lean-to wall: 4.5″ wide x 2.75″ long, top cut at 30-degree angle

-Base: approx. 6.5″ x 9.5″