Get creative and update your old jewelry

(Mass Appeal) – Now’s a great time to get creative and turn something old new again! Malena Chipps, owner of FancyThatAntiques.com, shows us how to reconstruct out of style jewelry to updated statement pieces.

Chipps said this DIY craft is not only simple, you don’t need to go out and buy any additional materials to create it.

Using colors that compliment each other, Chipps says to removed the chain of one necklace and merge it with the centerpiece of another. Combining modern and more old fashioned jewelry leads to a very stylish look.