Get creative in the kitchen by customizing this Hamburger Stroganoff recipe

(Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a quick way to get dinner on the table, this recipe uses a lot of ingredients you probably already have on hand. It’s also easily customized to fit your family’s tastes. Tiny Weisblat, from TinkyCooks.com brings us this recipe.

Recipe Title: Hamburger Stroganoff

Course: Main

Cuisine: American

Servings: 4

Difficulty Level: Pretty Easy

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time (minutes): 20 to 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup minced onion

1 clove minced garlic

a dab of sweet butter

1 pound ground beef

1/4 pound mushrooms, sautéed in sweet butter

1 can (6 ounces) ripe olives

a generous splash of chicken broth or stock

salt and pepper to taste

1 cup sour cream, plus a little more if needed

a sprinkle of fresh or dried dill

Cooking Directions:

Sauté the onion and garlic in the butter. Stir in the beef and brown it. Drain off the fat if it looks excessive. Add the mushrooms, olives, and stock (the latter should pretty much cover the mixture), plus the salt and pepper.

Partially cover and cook for 20 minutes to half an hour, until the liquid has almost evaporated. Stir in the sour cream and heat but do not boil. Sprinkle dill over the Stroganoff and serve over rice or noodles.