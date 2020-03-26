Breaking News
24 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Westfield
1  of  2
Watch Live
Coronavirus Update 3PM: Coronavirus deaths in US top 1,000, unemployment claims break records as pandemic grows 2PM: Massachusetts Governor to provide update on COVID-19

Get creative with a fun painting project your kids will love

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Parents are always looking for ways to get their kids engaged with productive activities during the quarantine and Cassandra Boutet, owner of 21 Figs, showed us a delightful painting project using supplies you most likely already have at home.

Boutet joined us with her two children who demonstrated the project. Each child had their own shallow box in which the project was contained in order to minimize mess. Boutet said you mix a little paint with into a cup of water and mix.

Put droplets of paint on the paper and then, using a straw, blow the paint around to create bursts of color. These projects are wonderful to pack up and send to grandparents, letting them know they are in your thoughts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories