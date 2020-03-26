Get creative with a fun painting project your kids will love

(Mass Appeal) – Parents are always looking for ways to get their kids engaged with productive activities during the quarantine and Cassandra Boutet, owner of 21 Figs, showed us a delightful painting project using supplies you most likely already have at home.

Boutet joined us with her two children who demonstrated the project. Each child had their own shallow box in which the project was contained in order to minimize mess. Boutet said you mix a little paint with into a cup of water and mix.

Put droplets of paint on the paper and then, using a straw, blow the paint around to create bursts of color. These projects are wonderful to pack up and send to grandparents, letting them know they are in your thoughts.