Get glam for the holidays with Greta’s Beauty Bar

(Mass Appeal) – This is the time of year when everyone likes to look their best and Greta’s Beauty Bar in Agawam offers many services to make looking beautiful easier.

Owner Greta D’Amours joined us to talk about some of the more popular services, such as microblading and permanent make-up, that can shorten your morning routine and your makeup budget!

According to D’Amours, microblading gives the appearance of full brows in a 2-3 hour procedure that is done by hand. For those with oilier skin, powder makeup is ideal and also gives the appearance of a fuller brow. Greta also offers long -lasting lip tinting and eyeliner.

Greta’s Beauty Bar is currently offering 15% off all procedures! For more information, visit: gretasbeautybar.com/.

