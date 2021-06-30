Get grilling: Beef tenderloin with garlic scape pesto and Swiss chard roll ups

(Mass Appeal) – With the Fourth of July coming up this weekend, Chef John Slattery of ChefJohnSlattery.com, joined us at the grill to show us a tasty recipe that makes the most of local produce – grilled beef tenderloin with garlic scape pesto and Swiss chard roll ups.

Garlic Scape Pesto

1/2 cup of olive oil

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 cup garlic scapes

1/2 cup basil

Blend all the ingredients except the cheese in the food processor. Take 1/4 cup of the mixture out to marinate the beef tenderloin (1 lb is recommended). Then add the cheese to finish the pesto. Remaining pesto can top the steak once it’s grilled, 2-5 mins per side, depending on thickness.

Veggie Roll Ups with Swiss Chard

Swiss chard

Assorted vegetables of your choice

Avocado oil

Apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper

Thinly slice the assorted vegetables (Chef John used peas, radishes, kale, jalapeno peppers – but you can use whatever you have on hand) in a bowl and lightly dress with avocado oil, cider vinegar, salt, and pepper. Remove the spine from a leaf of Swiss chard and then reserve the two halves of the leaf. Fill each leaf with the vegetable mixture and roll up. Secure with a skewer and lightly oil before placing directly on the grill for 5 minutes, flipping half way through.