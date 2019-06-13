Get grilling! Swordfish with bright and crunchy spring vegetables

Looking for something different to put on the grill? Chef John Slattery was in studio to show us how to grill up swordfish and top it with a compound butter made of chive blossoms and lime. He paired the fish with a crunchy spring vegetable salsa with radishes, carrots, and celery.
Chive Blossom and Lime Compound Butter
- 8 ounces of butter
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Zest of one lime
- 2 tbs lime juice
- 1/2 cup chive blossoms, purple parts only
Soften butter and blend it in a mixer with the lime, lime juice, chive blossom, and salt and pepper to taste. Put blended butter on parchment paper and use the paper to roll it into a log. Refrigerate until firm.
Spring Vegetable Salsa
- One bunch of chopped radish
- 1/4 cup diced red onion
- 1/4 cup green onion
- Shredded carrots
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Lime juice