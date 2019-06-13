Get grilling! Swordfish with bright and crunchy spring vegetables

Mass Appeal

by: Alanna Flood

Posted: / Updated:

Looking for something different to put on the grill? Chef John Slattery was in studio to show us how to grill up swordfish and top it with a compound butter made of chive blossoms and lime. He paired the fish with a crunchy spring vegetable salsa with radishes, carrots, and celery.

Chive Blossom and Lime Compound Butter

  • 8 ounces of butter
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Zest of one lime
  • 2 tbs lime juice
  • 1/2 cup chive blossoms, purple parts only

Soften butter and blend it in a mixer with the lime, lime juice, chive blossom, and salt and pepper to taste. Put blended butter on parchment paper and use the paper to roll it into a log. Refrigerate until firm.

Spring Vegetable Salsa

  • One bunch of chopped radish
  • 1/4 cup diced red onion
  • 1/4 cup green onion
  • Shredded carrots
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Lime juice

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Shred your documents

Contact Mass Appeal