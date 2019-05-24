Get grilling this weekend with this fresh mango salsa chicken breast on spring pea hummus!

Buckley Healthcare Center offers an opportunity for seniors to live a fullfiling life in their golden years. They’ve also got the fabulous Seasons Restaurant on-site! Head Chef Mike Harrison from Buckely Healthcare is here to get grilling just in time for Memorial Day! He’s going to show us how to make a tasty grilled chicken recipe with a fresh green pea hummus!





Hummus

1 Can (15oz) Chickpeas

¼ Cup Tahini

3 Tbsp Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Small Garlic Clove

3-4 Tbsp Ice Water

2 Tbsp olive oil

In a food Processor, puree the hummus ingredients while processing add olive oil until texture is silky smooth.

Mint & Pea Hummus

with Radish Salad

10oz Frozen Peas

2 Tsp Fresh Mint Leaves

6oz Radish

2oz Feta

12 Torn Mint Leaves

½ Lemon Zest

1 Tbsp EVOO

Grilled Marinated Chicken

2 Lbs. Butterflied Chicken Breast or Whatever You Prefer

½ cup Vegetable Oil

¼ cup White Wine

1 Tbsp Lime Juice

1 Tbsp Lemon Juice

2 Tsp Parsley

1 Garlic Clove

1 Tsp Red Pepper Flake

Season with Salt & Pepper throughout process

Marinate Chicken for 1 hour prior to grilling, pat dry and grill, 5 minutes each side over med. heat or until internal temp reaches 165̊

Grilled Mango & Pineapple Salsa

1 Med Pineapple

2 Mangoes

1 Jalapeno

1 Red Pepper

1 Red Onion

1 Yellow Pepper

2 Med Tomatoes

1 Tbsp Red Wine Vinegar

1 Tbsp Olive Oil

¼ Cup Cilantro

1 Tsp Cumin

Salt & Pepper

Directions:

1. Grill veggies until just start to blister.

2. Grill fruit until caramelization starts.

3. Chop all to nickels size.

4. Finely chop cilantro and mix with last ingredient.

5. Let sit at room temp for 15 mins. and serve over chicken.