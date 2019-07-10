Get groovy with music from Woodstock at a Rotary concert fundraiser

Back by popular demand, the West Springfield Rotary Club is excited to host Woodstock tribute band Back to the Garden 1969. Here to tell us about this 60’s themed concert are Reid McManis and Bob MacDonald.

“Rotary Rocks!” at the Morgan Road Pavilion in West Springfield happens on Friday, July 12th from 5PM – 9PM.

Beer, wine, water, and soda will be available for sale, as well as selections from the West Springfield Lions Club grill. No outside beverages or food allowed.

This is a rain or shine event! Seating is available under the pavilion, or bring a folding chair and sit outside under the stars. And the best part is, this time you won’t have to wait as long to tell your grandchildren that you were there! #RotaryRocks!

60s inspired attire is encouraged. Wear your favorite far out costume!

Only 350 tickets ($25 each) available for this show. Tickets available online and at Curry Printing, 91 Union Street, West Springfield and the Irish Cultural Center, 429 Morgan Road, West Springfield. You can visit WestSpringfieldRotaryClub.com for more information.