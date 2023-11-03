(Mass Appeal) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s first matinee of the season is tomorrow afternoon and what a show they have planned! Attendees will be heading out on a voyage through space and time with music that explores the vast expanse of our Solar System.
Paul Lambert, President and CEO of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, and guest conductor, Nicholas Hersh, are here to talk about, Heavenly!
(Mass Appeal) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s first matinee of the season is tomorrow afternoon and what a show they have planned! Attendees will be heading out on a voyage through space and time with music that explores the vast expanse of our Solar System.