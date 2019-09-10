Get in on the fried chicken sandwich craze

Dan Whalen, from The Food in My Beard, taught us how to make a fried chicken sandwich with a cabbage slaw and spicy mayo.
Ingredients:
2 chicken breasts, trimmed to about 5 inch round and 1 inch thick.
1 cup butter milk
1 cup pickle juice
2 tablespoons sambol chili paste
1 egg
1 cup thin sliced cabbage
1 cup thin sliced red cabbage
1/2 cup Julienne carrots
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
2 limes (juice)
1 cup all purpose flour
1/2 cup cornstarch
1/2 cup mayo
2 tablespoons sambol chili paste
1 tablespoon honey
Pickles
Buns
Vegetable oil for frying
Directions:
- Put the chicken in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Add the buttermilk, pickle juice, chili paste, and egg and mix well to combine. Allow to marinate for up to 4 hours.
- Mix the cabbages, carrot, cilantro, and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside in refrigerator until ready to use.
- Mix the flour and cornstarch in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. One by one take a peice of chicken out of the marinate and shake to drain excess liquid. Dredge the chicken in the flour mixture to coat. Press the coating on with your hands to help it stick. Place on a tray to allow the coating to dry and repeat with the remaining chicken.
- Preheat oil in a dutch oven or fryer to 350.
- Fry the chicken in 2 batches, flipping a few times during the fry, for about 5 minutes until crispy and cooked through.
- Remove chicken from oil and allow to cool and drain on a wire rack.
- Mix the mayo with the sambol chili paste to combine. Spread on the bottom buns.
- Top with pickles then the chicken. Top with the slaw then the top bun. Serve.