Get in on the fried chicken sandwich craze

(Mass Appeal) - September is National Family Meals Month. Registered dietitians Andrea Luttrell and Carrie Taylor from Big Y World Class Market join us with some inspiration for two fast weeknight meals. Their recipes for Caprese Chicken Bake and Fish Street Tacos are below.

Big Y also offers a large selection of convenient meal ingredients. Their rotisserie chicken is delicious on its own but it can also be used in many different entrees. Prepared pizza dough can be used for a "make your own pizza" night sure to please the whole family.