Get in the pilot seat at the Father’s Day Open Cockpit event!

Mass Appeal

by: Kathy Bunnell

Posted: / Updated:

If you’re looking for a fun event with Dad, New England Air Museum is hosting a Helicopter Day/Open Cockpit event on Sunday. Debbie Reed gives us a preview.

Helicopter Day/Open Cockpit will be held on Sunday, June 16th from 10 AM – 3 PM.

The New England Air Museum also has a full lineup of summer programs called Soaring Into Summer. Kids can enjoy interactive experiences and hands-on projects.

You can visit the museum at 36 Perimeter Road, Windsor Locks, CT. To learn more, visit their website at www.NEAM.org or call (860) 623-3305.

Promotional consideration provided by New England Air Museum.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Shred your documents

Contact Mass Appeal