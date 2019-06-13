Get in the pilot seat at the Father’s Day Open Cockpit event!

If you’re looking for a fun event with Dad, New England Air Museum is hosting a Helicopter Day/Open Cockpit event on Sunday. Debbie Reed gives us a preview.

Helicopter Day/Open Cockpit will be held on Sunday, June 16th from 10 AM – 3 PM.

The New England Air Museum also has a full lineup of summer programs called Soaring Into Summer. Kids can enjoy interactive experiences and hands-on projects.

You can visit the museum at 36 Perimeter Road, Windsor Locks, CT. To learn more, visit their website at www.NEAM.org or call (860) 623-3305.

