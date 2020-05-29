Get ready for a cookout with this veggie and farrow side dish

(Mass Appeal) – This healthy salad is packed with nutrition and flavor. Ashley Tresoline, Owner of Bella Foodie shows us how to make this summer-ready salad.

Farro Salad ©

By: Ashley Tresoline

1 cup pearled farro, cooked

1-pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1 bunch asparagus, chopped and trimmed (grilled or roasted)

2 tbs. fresh dill, chopped

2 tbs. scallions, chopped (save a few for garnish on top)

¼ cup feta or goat cheese crumbled

2 tsp. honey

½ tsp. Dijon mustard

¼ cup olive oil

2 tbs. cider vinegar

Juice and zest of half a lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°, roast the trimmed asparagus for 15-18 minutes. Cook farro to package directions, let cool slightly. In a large bowl, whisk together olive oil, cider vinegar, lemon juice, lemon zest, honey and Dijon mustard until well combined. Season dressing with salt and pepper to taste, set aside. Halve the tomatoes and chop the asparagus and add it to the bowl with the dressing. Chop the dill and scallions making sure to save a few scallions for the top. Add herbs to the bowl and stir everything together, let sit 2 minutes. Lastly, add the farro and toss everything together. Top with crumbled feta and chopped scallions.