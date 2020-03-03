Get ready for a swinging good time at Mount Holyoke’s production of The Big Broadcast

(Mass Appeal) – Come see the recreation of a 1940s radio show – complete with big band swing music – at Mount Holyoke’s production of “The Big Broadcast.” Joining us to tell us more is star and 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Lapis and the show’s director and creator, Mark Gionfriddo.

According to Gionfriddo, the students have a big hand in the creation of the program, even writing parts of the script. Lapis, who plays MC Fred Kelly, even sings a number during the performance, which highlights the talents of the Jazz Ensembles of Mount Holyoke College.

“The Big Broadcast” is playing Saturday, March 7 with show times at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Chapin Auditorium at Mount Holyoke. Tickets can be obtained by calling 413-545-2511 or online at FineArtsCenter.com.