Get ready for Celebrate Holyoke 2019

Rachelle Warwick and Alfonso Sanitello previewed this year’s Celebrate Holyoke festivities.

“NAME OF EVENT: Celebrate Holyoke

DATES & TIMES: Aug 23 5pm-11pm, Aug 24 11am-11pm, Aug 25 11am-5pm

ADDRESS: Heritage State Park, 215 Appleton Street, Holyoke Ma

ABOUT THE EVENT:

Celebrate Holyoke is an annual free admission community arts, food, and music festival that takes place in downtown Holyoke. It is one of the largest and most popular community events in the area. We strive to bring our community together in celebration of unity. Celebrate Holyoke was revived in 2015 after a decade long hiatus. The event draws an average of 15,000+ people to downtown Holyoke over the three-days of festivities. Celebrate Holyoke 2019 happens Friday, August 23 from 5-11pm, Saturday, August 24 from 11am-11pm, and Sunday, August 25, from 11am-5pm at Heritage State Park.

This event is rain or shine. We do encourage attendees to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit and enjoy the music in the park. Parking is available in the municipal lots and garage, and around the park on the surrounding streets. Due to infrastructure projects around Heritage Park, as well as road closures for the event itself, there may be some traffic around downtown.”