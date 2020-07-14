Get ready to hit the beach with lifeguard approved safety tips

(Mass Appeal ) – Summer fun means hitting the beach – however safety is an important consideration when you go to the shore with your family. Red Cross Certified Lifeguard Instructor Nathanael Padgett joined us from Rocky Neck State Park in Connecticut.

Padgett said it was a good idea to check in with a lifeguard upon arrival to learn of conditions or anything you need to be aware of. Lifeguards are busy watching many people in the water, so use them as a last line of defense, and keep your children about arm’s length away from you.

Pagett also advised to not to swim out further than you think you can handle and to bring a first aid kit for minor cuts and jellyfish stings.