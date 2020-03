(Mass Appeal) - Hospitals are rapidly changing their visitor policies and here are the policies as of 12:00pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Be sure to contact any hospital for their updated policies before heading out to visit a patient. Most importantly, do not visit any patient if you're not feeling well or if you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

BAYSTATE HEALTH HOSPITALS - A No Visitor policy is now in effect (This is updated from the video above)