Get temporary relief from your student loan debt from the CARES Act

(Mass Appeal) – The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act offers assistance for those with Direct and Federal owned student loans. Todd from Cambridge Credit joins us to explain the options from the CARES Act.

If your student loans are privately owned, contact your lender for temporary loan modifications Todd recommends asking your lender about the following options:

  • At least 90 days of forbearance relief.
  • No late fees during this period.
  • No negative impact on your credit report.
  • No student loan debt collection lawsuits for 90 days.

