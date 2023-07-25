(MASS APPEAL) – Get the Cat on the Road! Springfield Museums is kickstarting their Dr. Seuss specialty license plate campaign and we are here to share perfect way for MA drivers to show their love for Dr. Seuss and to support the Springfield Museums.

I am joined by Emilie Czupryna, Director of Development and Manager of Dr Seuss license plate campaign, Abby Garner, Family Program Manager and Cat in the Hat wrangler, as well as the Cat in the Hat himself to get all the details.

For more information on the Dr. Seuss license plates visit springfieldmuseums.org/seuss-plate and visit springfieldmuseums.org for more information on their Summer Spectacular.

Sponsored by: Springfield Museums