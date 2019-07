If your kids are looking for some fun, free activities, you’re in luck! Local expert Diana Preston from Macaroni Kid Chicopee-Holyoke joins us with some inspiration.

In the nice weather, farmers markets can be interesting to explore. Many local ones also have activities for kids. Spray parks are a great, free way to cool down on a hot summer day.

Indoor options include free events at local malls and libraries.

For a list of area activities for your family, check out www.Chicopee.macaronikid.com