Get the scoop on the River Valley Ice Cream Ride

Is there anything better than eating ice cream and riding your bike through scenic communities and agricultural landscapes? Gary Briere, of River’s Edge Cycling, joined us to give us the scoop on how to do both.

The River Valley Ice Cream Ride is taking place on Saturday, July 27. There are several different courses you can take:

50 mile (double scoop loop) begins at 9:00 a.m.

25 mile (single scoop loop) begins at 10:00 a.m. 8 mile (kiddie scoop loop) begins at 11:00 a.m.

Riders should meet at Unity Park in Turners Falls.

The rides support several local agricultural non-profits and is a great time for riders of all ages and abilities. Visit: icecreamride.com for additional information.