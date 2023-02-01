(MASS APPEAL) – Have you met someone who’s provided outstanding hospitality? Maybe someone was extra helpful or went out of their way to serve you. If so, you can nominate them for a Howdy Award for Hospitality Excellence. I am joined by Michael Hurwitz, Howdy Committee Chair, to get all the details on the 2023 Nominations.

2023 Howdy Award Nominations

The Howdy Awards for Hospitality Excellence recognize front line employees for great customer service. Nominations for the 2023 awards are taken through March 1st. Categories include Beverage, Food Casual, Food Tableside, Attractions, Accommodations, Public Service, Retail, Transportation and more.

The Awards are set to be held May 2023. To nominate someone who has gone above and beyond, visit explorewesternmass.com/howdy-awards.

Sponsored by: Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau