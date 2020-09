(Mass Appeal) – Every ten years it’s time to fill out the US Census. Jeff Behler, regional director of the US Census Bureau, joined us to explain why it’s important.

According to Behler, census workers are going to door to door to collect information. They can easily be identified with a badge and with the hand-held electronic device they use to input the data.

He added that filling out the census insures your area gets the federal funds it needs for roads, schools, and social services.