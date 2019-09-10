Get your family back to the dinner table with these quick and healthy meal options

(Mass Appeal) – September is National Family Meals Month. Registered dietitians Andrea Luttrell and Carrie Taylor from Big Y World Class Market join us with some inspiration for two fast weeknight meals. Their recipes for Caprese Chicken Bake and Fish Street Tacos are below.

Big Y also offers a large selection of convenient meal ingredients. Their rotisserie chicken is delicious on its own but it can also be used in many different entrees. Prepared pizza dough can be used for a “make your own pizza” night sure to please the whole family.

Fresh seafood also makes for a quick home-cooked dinner. Most fish cooks in under 10 minutes! You can add some frozen ravioli or vegetables or a salad mix to finish off your quick meal.

Big Y also offers free nutrition tours and special events. Visit www.bigy.com for more information.

You can email Big Y with nutrition questions at livingwell@bigy.com. You can also follow their Facebook page for more meal inspiration and nutrition information. That link is https://www.facebook.com/livingwelleatingsmart/

Caprese Chicken Bake

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast

2-3 tablespoons prepared basil pesto

1 tomato, sliced

1 cup mozzarella cheese

DIRECTIONS:

Place chicken in a small baking dish coated with cooking spray. Spread pesto over chicken and top with tomato slices and mozzarella cheese. Bake in preheated oven at 400 degrees for 30 minutes or until chicken reaches 165 degrees with an instant-read food thermometer. Pair with whole grain pasta and side salad.

Fish Street Tacos

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound haddock

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Additional taco ingredients (soft taco shells, shredded lettuce, corn, cheese, salsa, etc.)

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line baking sheet with parchment paper. Place haddock on lined baking sheet and sprinkle top with chili powder, cumin, garlic powder and salt. Rub seasoning in to cover the top of the fish. Bake for 13 minutes or until fish reaches 145 degrees with an instant-read thermometer. Using two forks, shred haddock. Build tacos with soft taco shells, haddock and your favorite toppings.

