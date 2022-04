(Mass Appeal) – There’s a pretty good chance that each one if us has been bullied at some point in our lives and that event has stayed with us and maybe even changed us. This coming Saturday the Unify Against Bullying Cut-a-Thon is taking place to raise awareness in the campaign to eliminate bullying. Joining me with details is Basia Belz, Director of Unify Against Bullying and owner of Vivid Hair Salon & Spa in Westfield.