Jennifer Kielbasa-Walz, from the Holyoke VNA, previewed their annual gift wrapping fundraiser and Light up a Life event.

The gift wrapping fundraiser will run from Black Friday until Christmas Eve, located at stations in the Holyoke Mall.

The Light up a Life lighting ceremony will be Thursday, December 5th at 10:00 am.

For more information, you can head to holyokevna.org