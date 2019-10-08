Getting ahead with a homework schedule

(Mass Appeal) – Rick Woods, professional organizer of the Functional Organizer, joined us today to discuss creating a realistic schedule for middle and high school students, primarily to help them prioritize time for homework. The ultimate goal is to schedule homework and study time in order to improve grades.

Woods suggested spending a short time each week with your children discussing each subject and the homework and tests that accompany them. He adds getting this on the calendar helps children to create time needed to get it all done.

Older children who have electronic devices can link to family calendars and these can be used, too – Woods just advises making sure there is limited access to electronics while at home or even doing homework as they are an ever-present distraction.