Getting big game ready with Hood sour cream

The Best Stuffed Potato Skins with Hood Sour Cream & Bacon

Ingredients

10 medium sized russet potatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil

12 strips of thick cut bacon cooked

4 scallions green portions sliced thinly (plus more for garnish)

1 cup full fat Hood Sour Cream

1/2 cup butter melted

1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese or your favorite cheddar

kosher salt & ground black pepper



Instructions

TO BAKE THE POTATOES

Preheat your oven to 400F on the convection setting. Reserve a large cookie or baking pan. Wash your russet potatoes thoroughly and dry with a dish cloth. Using a fork, prick each potato several times around. This will let the potato release the pressure that builds up from its internal water steaming while baking. Place on the baking sheet. Using one tablespoon of olive oil in a small bowl, coat the outside of each potato with you hands. Dip your fingers into the oil and rub around the potato, and then place back on the tray. Reserve any leftover olive oil. After oiling, sprinkle the potatoes generously with kosher salt. this will add flavor, and also help the skins get crispy! Place in the hot oven and bake for about 50 minutes (longer if you are using a conventional, rather than convection, oven), or until a knife goes through the center of a potato easily. Don’t turn the oven off yet!

SCOOP THE POTATOES While the potatoes bake, cook your bacon and slice the scallions. After roasting, set the baking tray on a wire rack to cool for 5 minutes. Next, reserve a large bowl, spoon, and if using, an old school potato masher. After cooling a bit, use a sharp knife and cut the potatoes in half the long way. Take a large spoon and very carefully, scoop out the cooked potato into the large bowl. You want about 1/4 inch of potato left on the inside of the skins. Some skins will tear, but no worries! That’s why we cooked a few extra!

CRISPING UP THE POTATO SKINS Once the potatoes are all scooped, place the reserved potato skins face up on a baking tray. Brush the insides of each potato with a bit of olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Flip them face down on the baking tray and pop back into the oven to roast for 5 minutes at the same temperature (400F).

MAKING THE SOUR CREAM & SCALLION POTATO FILLING Take another large bowl and ‘rice’ the cooked potatoes through a potato rice. You can mash with a potato masher as an alternative. Next, melt your butter and add to the potatoes. Now add the tangy sour cream, 2 teaspoons of kosher salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper. Mix thoroughly. Add the sliced scallions and 3 pieces of cooked bacon, roughly chopped. Mix completely and adjust the salt and pepper to taste.

TO FILL AND FINISH After the potato skins have crisped up, remove from the oven and place the pan on a cook rack. Flip the skins over and fill each potato skin generously with the mashed potato filling, rounding the tops. Sprinkle with a bit of cheddar cheese and half a strip of bacon. After filling, place back under the broiler on high, keeping an eye on the potatoes (and bacon) so they don’t burn. Everything is cooked – you just want to broil until the cheese is melted. Remove from the broiler and place the finished stuffed pot skins on a large platter. Garnish with a generous dollop of Hood Sour Cream and sliced scallions.

