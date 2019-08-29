Getting organized for the start of school

(Mass Appeal) – Things get messy when school starts… shoes and homework wind up everywhere. We were joined by professional organizer Anna Brunelle, owner of a Grateful Space, with tips on how to keep things organized and also make getting out of the house in the morning a little easier.

First, Brunelle suggested putting snacks where kids can get them themselves. Clear out a low drawer or cabinet and load them with snacks kids can just grab and go.

Brunelle also stated for paper, it’s helpful to get each member in the family a “mailbox”, any sort of container to hold mail, homework or any paperwork. She also suggested creating space in your hall closet by clearing out-of-season items for the season.