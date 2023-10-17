(Mass Appeal) – Have you ever heard the phrase, blind as a bat? It’s a fun phrase to say but not really all that true. We’re learning about bats and how they get around with Dr. T and Mrs C., Science Educators from the Springfield Museums.
by: Kayla Hevey
Posted:
Updated:
