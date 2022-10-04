(MASS APPEAL) – The Young Professionals Society of Greater Springfield aims to engage the younger generation in the local community with a variety of networking, social and volunteer opportunities throughout the year. Joining me today is Tyler Hadley, Board Member of Y-P-S Greater Springfield, to share some upcoming events for young professionals.
Upcoming Events
- Leadership Luncheon with Kelly Thadison 10/11
- Third Thursday at the Student Prince 10/20
- Friendsgiving at Divine Theater, Gateway City Arts 11/15