(Mass Appeal) – Acupuncture is an a form of alternative medicine that uses needles to improve health and alleviate maladies for people. Licensed acupuncturist Dave Eyerman joined us to answer questions and show a live demonstration.

According to Eyerman, the needles which are tiny, thin, and come sterilized for one use only, are used to tap into different channels of energy the body has.

Many people who seek acupuncture treatments do so for fertility issues, headaches, stress, and more.