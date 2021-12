BOSTON (USDOJ) – A Providence, R.I., man was sentenced in federal court in Boston in connection with trafficking firearms from North Carolina.

Chiweze Ihunwo, 24, previously of Randolph, Mass., was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 15 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On Aug. 17, 2021, Ihunwo pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license.