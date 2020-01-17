Girl Scout cookie season brings a new 2020 flavor

(Mass Appeal) – Girl Scout cookie season has officially started! Scouts Kaylee and Sadie show us their favorite kinds of cookies, as well as the new flavor for 2020. They’ve also got a clever “hack” for their popular S’mores cookies.

The world’s largest girl-led entrepreneurial program has two sweet new ways to celebrate young female leaders; a new Girl Scout cookie and new packaging. The new Girl Scout Cookie is Lemon-Ups™, a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases that bring the experience of Girl Scouting to life. The new cookie joins past favorites including Thin Mints, Samoas, and Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Tagalongs, S’mores and the gluten-free Toffee-tastic.

Girl Scout’s refreshed cookie packaging (with the same great taste!) continues to emphasize what the cookie program is all about, and the updated images feature current Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences available to members-from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities. Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies makes experiences like these possible for local girls.

To find out where Girl Scouts are selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.

To learn more about the Girl Scout program in our area, visit www.gscwm.org.