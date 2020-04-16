Girls Inc. of the Valley is finding ways to support online learning

(Mass Appeal) – Girls Inc. of the Valley is finding creative ways to support young women and girls online during this pandemic. Suzanne Parker, executive director of Girls Inc. of the Valley, joined us to explain how.

According to Parker, Girls Inc. has been actively reaching out to make sure families they work with are aware of the resources in the area, whether it be finding a meal or online learning resources.

Parker stated that it’s been found that students who have at least one active and engaged parent tend to do better with distance learning. She said even if girls want to take a break and take an online dance course, do it – we all need to have some fun and connect with others during this time.