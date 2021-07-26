Girls Inc. of the Valley offering in-person, virtual workshops for Eureka! 2021 summer program

(Mass Appeal) – Girls inc of the valley is offering a dynamic five-year program for teen girls which works to prepare them to participate in STEM careers.

Girls Inc. of the Valley announces they’ll be offering both in-person and virtual workshops for their Eureka! 2021 summer program.

Eureka! is a five-year journey for teenage girls, preparing them to participate and excel in cutting-edge, dynamic STEM careers. Traditionally, Eureka! scholars come together, the summer before eighth grade, for their first Eureka! summer. The girls spend four weeks in intensive STEM programs either at UMass Amherst or through internships, field trips, and classes taught by local professionals. You can find how the program will run this year.

Girls Inc. of the Valley has 56 Eureka! scholars signed up for Eureka! University this summer, which will run from mid-July to mid-August. Scholars will participate in workshops covering a variety of topics, including:

● American Sign Language

● Baking

● Bees

● Bomba

● Fossils

● Skin Care

● Yoga

Over the course of five years, Eureka! Girls will have met role models and mentors who believe in their potential and encourage them to trust in their abilities and explore their passions. With the guidance of staff and mentors, they’ll successfully complete the application process and enroll in four-year colleges and universities. This past May, Girls Inc. celebrated the accomplishments of the most recent graduating cohort – 23 scholars! These girls have made an incredible commitment to their education by completing the Eureka! program, and are off to colleges and universities all over the Northeast this fall.

Girls Inc. of the Valley fights for a future where girls are not stereotyped and where opportunities exist for them to become economically independent. All partners understand how important it is for Girls Inc. of the Valley to be there for girls right now, especially during trying times due to COVID-19. These community partners have volunteered their time to host interactive workshops with the girls this summer:

● Bay Path University faculty

● Brenda Cepeda of Bomba de Aqui

● Chef Ashley Tresoline of Bella Foodie

● Debra Vega of Vega Yoga

● UMass, Amherst faculty and graduate students

Girls Inc. of the Valley also has 23 Eureka! scholars in their 4th year of the 5-year Eureka! program completing summer externships. Here’s a list of the community partners hosting externships for the girls:

● Bay Path University Paleoecology Project

● Holyoke Children’s Museum

● Holyoke Public Schools

● Home City Development

● New England Public Media

● Rep. Lindsey Sabadosa

● Smith College Summer Science and Engineering Program

● UMass Amherst Design Departments – landscape architecture, architecture, regional planning

“Thanks to the support and efforts of our community partners and staff, we are excited to offer Eureka! in a hybrid model this summer,” said Girls Inc. of the Valley’s Executive Director, Suzanne Parker. “With workshops being offered in-person and virtually, we look forward to providing our scholars with the opportunity to participate in safe and meaningful ways.”

The need for qualified science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) professionals in our workforce continues to grow and women – particularly women of color – continue to be underrepresented in these fields. Employers across the country have a growing number of job openings in these fields and today’s Eureka! scholars will fill those positions in the future.