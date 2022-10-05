(MASS APPEAL) – Girls Inc of the Valley is a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold. Their upcoming event Speaking Out: Sparking Change will be a conversation with three social justice activists with the goal of sparking change within the community. Here to give us all the details is Suzanne Parker, Executive Director of Girls Inc and Tanisha Arena, Executive Director of Arise for Social Justice and panelist at this event.

Speaking Out: Sparking Change will be held on Tuesday, October 11th, which is also International Day of the Girl. The event will take place at Springfield Technical Community College, Building 2.