(Mass Appeal) – Spirit of Girls has been Girls Inc. of the Valley’s signature fundraising event for more than a decade and 2022 is no exception. This year it will be a Cars Under the Stars event and here to tell us more about it is Suzanne Parker, Executive Director, Girls Inc. of the Valley.

This year’s event will take place at the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds, Gate 9. It all happens on Thursday, May 5 beginning at 7pm. It will be a double feature movie event, with a Girls Inc. short film, followed by the 2014 remake of “Annie”. The goal is to raise $100,000 to support summer programs for youth across the Valley.