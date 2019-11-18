Girls on the Run making strides in Western Masssachusetts

(Mass Appeal) – Girls on the Run is a national organization making some pretty big strides here locally. The growing organization is celebrating the end of its fall season with a 5K and Executive Director Alison Berman joined us with all the details.

According to Berman, Girls on the Run is an organization that inspires girls to be healthy and joyful. It is a social and emotional program paired with running, giving girls a sense of accomplishment.

The upcoming 5K is open to all! It is taking place on Nov. 23 at 10 at Smith College. There is also a Holiday Pop Up event to support the organization Dec. 4 at Lotus and Compass Boutique, 254 Exchange Street in Chicopee.