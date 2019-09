(Mass Appeal) – If you are interested in trying yoga then grab your mat – Amy Bourque from Transform by Amy Bourque joined us to show us some poses for beginners.

Bourque showed us an easy routine that included a chair pose, warrior 1 and 2. She also showed us triangle pose and how to modify if you feel your arms or legs starting to get tired.

Bourque added that yoga is a practice, which means regardless of your level you are always looking to improve, so try not to be intimidated to begin.