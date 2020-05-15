Give new life to old furniture with DIY refinishing tips

(Mass Appeal) – You know that old chair in the garage? Give new life it and try your hand at DIY refinishing! Cassandra Boutet, owner of 21 Figs, joined us to show us her latest project and just how easy it is to get started.

Boutet found two adorable child-size rocking chairs on the side of the road and decided they would be perfect in the new clubhouse she is building.

First she sanded both chairs down, washed them well to get rid of any dust, and then painted them (starting with the chair upside down). She left the arms bare wood, covering them with a stain. The project only took a few hours and the results where amazing!