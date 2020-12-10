Give the gift of a homemade baked good this holiday season

(Mass Appeal) – One of the best gifts to give, and receive, is something homemade. Especially a baked good. Tinky Wiesblatt shares with us one her go-to’s for a home baked gift.

Mini-Pumpkin Breads

Ingredients:

1-3/4 cups pumpkin puree

1 cup canola oil

2/3 cup water

3 cups sugar

4 eggs

2 teaspoons baking soda

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon cloves

1/2 teaspoon ginger

3-1/2 cups flour

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour 5 small loaf pans.

In a large bowl, beat together the pumpkin, oil, water, and sugar. Beat in the eggs, followed by the baking soda, salt, and spices.

Stir the flour into the pumpkin mixture JUST until blended. Pour the batter into the prepared pans.

Bake the bread until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes or so. Check the bread at the half-hour mark. If it is brown on the outside but still very soggy on the inside, reduce the heat to 325 degrees, and continue to check every 5 minutes until the toothpick test works.

Turn the loaves onto a wire rack to cool before wrapping them in foil for gift giving.