Give your dog some homemade love with easy pumpkin pie dipped dog treats

(Mass Appeal) – Don’t let your furry friends be without a treat this Thanksgiving – whip them up a few homemade pumpkin pie dog treats so they can enjoy the festivities, too! Shawn Cohen-Sherry of the Paw Street Barkey, joined us to demonstrate how they are made.

Cohen-Sherry mixed pumpkin puree (he noted you should make sure it’s simply pumpkin puree and not pumpkin pie filling puree) with quick cooking rolled oats. He then added some warm water and the dough came together quickly.

Next, he rolled out the dough and cut it with cookie cutters. After baking, the treats were drizzled with melted yogurt chips.

Pup-kin Pie Dipped Dog Treats

16oz Quick Oats

4oz Pumpkin Purée

4oz Warm Water

4oz Non-Dairy Yogurt Chips

1oz Canola Oil

Pre-heat oven to 375F. Into a large mixing bowl, add oats, pumpkin purée and water. Mix all ingredients until a uniform dough is seen. Roll out dough to about 1/4″ thickness. Using desired cookie cutter, cut out treats and place onto baking sheet. Place baking sheet into oven.

After 30 minutes flip treats over, decrease temperature to 275F and continue

baking for another 30 minutes. Allow treats to cool.

Into a small bowl, add yogurt chips and canola oil. Microwave on low for 45 seconds.Stir until all chips are melted. Dip the end of each treat into yogurt and place onto wax paper on cookie sheet.Allow to cool and harden for 10 minutes. Refrigerate up to 1 week in fridge.