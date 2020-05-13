Give your immune system a boost with a nutritious diet

(Mass Appeal) – Having a strong immune system helps people stay healthy – which is something everyone is striving for right now in light of the pandemic. Dr. Christopher Keroack, Medical Director of the New England Center for Functional Medicine, joins us with his advice on how a nutritious diet can help boost your immune system.

Dr. Keroack noted that he advises clients to eat a lot of phyto-nutrients and provided a copy of the Harvard University Health Plate as a good-eating guide.

Dr. Keroack added that there is some research that intermittent fasting has been shown to boost the immune system, noting that 8-9 hours sleep and exercise also plays an important role.