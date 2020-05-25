Giving back to those who serve: the story of Honor Flight New England

(Mass Appeal) – Honor Flight New England is a non-profit that offers veterans the opportunity to reflect at the national war monuments in Washington, DC. Joe Byron, founder of Honor Flight New England, joins us with more information.

According to Byron, the organization prioritizes the most senior veterans and has taken more than 2000 veterans from the New England area down to the District at no cost.

Byron added the oldest veteran they took was 103 years old. The trip brings people together, as veterans share unexpected stories with those who accompany them. For more information on the organization, visit HonorFlightNewEngland.org.