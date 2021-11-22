Glazed whole roasted cauliflower

(Mass Appeal) – If you are looking for a delicious vegetarian and vegan option for your Thanksgiving table, we have just the thing for you – a glazed roasted cauliflower! Molly Parr, columnist and creator of the blog Cheap Beets, joined us to show us how it’s done.

Ingredients:



1 head cauliflower, cored

2 cloves of garlic, sliced thin

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons tahini

2 tablespoons tamari

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400F

Insert the thin slices of garlic in between the florets and crevices of the cauliflower.

In a small bowl, whisk together the rest of the ingredients

Place the head of cauliflower in a small roasting pan

Using a pastry brush, paint the cauliflower with the glaze

Cover the cauliflower with aluminum foil, making sure to tent the around the head, and to pinch tight around the edges of the pan

Roast for 1 hour to start. For a small cauliflower that may be enough. Stick a small paring knife into the head. If the knife doesn’t easily slide through, the cauliflower is still too firm. Continue to roast for another 15 minutes.

Remove the cauliflower from the oven and peel back the foil. Careful, it is hot and steamy!

Paint more glaze on the cauliflower, as though it was a turkey

Return to oven for another 10 to 15 minutes

Remove from the oven. Serve on a platter on a bed of greens, such as arugula.

Slice to serve.