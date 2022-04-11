(Mass Appeal) – We are back with Chef John Slattery and ready to end our show on a sweet note .. that’s right it’s time to make the perfect spring dessert, gluten-free coconut macaroons with a lemon glaze.

Ingredients:

3 egg whites

¾ cup granulated sugar

4 ½ cups coconut flakes processed (2 cups ground fine)

3 tablespoons coconut flour

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons lemon zest

2 tsp lemon juice

4 ounces miniature semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons finely grated lemon zest, plus 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice