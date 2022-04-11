(Mass Appeal) – We are back with Chef John Slattery and ready to end our show on a sweet note .. that’s right it’s time to make the perfect spring dessert, gluten-free coconut macaroons with a lemon glaze.
Ingredients:
3 egg whites
¾ cup granulated sugar
4 ½ cups coconut flakes processed (2 cups ground fine)
3 tablespoons coconut flour
½ teaspoon kosher salt
2 teaspoons lemon zest
2 tsp lemon juice
4 ounces miniature semi-sweet chocolate chips
2 cups confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons finely grated lemon zest, plus 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice