(Mass Appeal) – If there are people in your family or circle of friends who may have food allergies, then this recipe may be a perfect addition to your repertoire for any up coming get-togethers. Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, is here now to share her recipe for Gluten Free Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies.

Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies

Ingredients:

½ cup unsalted butter or vegan butter

1 cup brown coconut sugar

2 eggs, room temperature

2 tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. red food coloring

2 cups all purpose flour or GF Flour

1/3 cup cocoa powder

1 ½ tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

½ cup coconut sugar

½ cup powdered sugar

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cream the butter and coconut sugar together until light and fluffy. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and add two the two eggs one at a time. Add in the vanilla and red food coloring and mix well.

In a separate bowl sift together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt until fully combined. Add the dry ingredients to the wet and beat until fully incorporated. Fill one bowl with the ½ cup of coconut sugar and ½ cup of powdered sugar. Use a 1 ounce cookie scoop to scoop the cookies and roll them in the coconut sugar then the powdered sugar. Just make sure the cookies are coated completely. Place them on the prepared cookie sheet an inch apart. Bake for about 10 minutes until they have puffed and cracked on the top. Let cool on the cookie sheet for 5 minutes then remove to a cooling rack.