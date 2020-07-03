Gluten free waffles with strawberry topping

(Mass Appeal) – Skip the gluten and enjoy these waffles for breakfast. Leslie Cerier from LeslieCerier.com shares just how easy it can be as she makes the waffle in real time.

Blueberry Corn Waffles

Gluten-Free, delicious and easy to prepare. Serve with organic strawberry sauce for a super satisfying brunch.

Recipe Copyright © 2020 Leslie Cerier, The Organic Gourmet. All Rights Reserved to Leslie Cerier.

Makes 1 large 4 square waffle; Serves 1- 2

2 organic eggs

1/3 cup water

1 tablespoon organic maple sugar or maple syrup

1 teaspoons organic vanilla extract

1/3 cup organic corn meal

2 tablespoons organic buckwheat flour

2/3 cup organic blueberries

2 tablespoons organic dark chocolate chips (optional)

1 tablespoon organic maca powder*

1 teaspoon organic lucuma powder*

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon organic extra virgin coconut oil

Preheat waffle iron.

Whisk eggs in a large bowl. Stir in water, maple syrup, and vanilla. Add flours, blueberries, chocolate chips, baking powder, and salt. Stir until well combined.

Brush top and bottom surface of waffle iron with oil, then ladle in enough batter to cover bottom surface of iron. Close waffle iron and cook until steaming stops or the waffle is golden brown.

Serve immediately as is, or with your favorite toppings.

Notes

If not using the lucama or maca powder, add an additional 1 tablespoon and 1 teaspoons corn or buckwheat flour.

Strawberry Sauce

My kids love a side dish of strawberry sauce any time of day. It is heavenly on pancakes, waffles, yogurt, and ice cream.

Makes 2 ¼ cups

1 quart coarsely chopped fresh strawberries

2 tablespoons maple syrup or maple sugar

1 tablespoon arrowroot powder

1 tablespoon cold water

OR

1 quart frozen strawberries

2 tablespoons maple syrup or maple sugar

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon arrowroot powder

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon cold water