(Mass Appeal) – What happens when your car is on its last leg? Usually we start searching for a place that will hopefully give you at least something for it, before you buy a new one. Well, you’re in luck! Here now with a segment sponsored by the Buy Center of Enfield is Crazy Jay, aka Jason Birch, General Manager of the Buy Center in Enfield.

Buy Center of Enfield is located at 33 Palomba Drive in Enfield, CT. You can call them at 860-698-8600 or visit them online at crazyjcars.com.

Segment sponsored by: Buy Center of Enfield